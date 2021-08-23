Road Leading to Ram Mandir Complex to Be Named After 'Rambhakt' Kalyan Singh to Honour 'Contribution'

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has announced that the road leading to Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya will be named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh, who died of multiorgan failure on Saturday. Maurya said the decision was made in view of his contribution to the Ram Mandir movement.

The UP government has also decided to rename one road each in five districts after Kalyan Singh. These districts are Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh. The public works department will soon complete all paperwork in this regard, it is learnt. All these roads will be called Kalyan Singh Marg, for which a cabinet resolution will soon be passed.

When Kalyan Singh’s body reached his home district Aligarh on Sunday evening, his supporters demanded from chief minister Yogi Adityanath that the stadium and airport in the district should also be named after Kalyan Singh, who was a prominent OBC leader of the BJP.

अयोध्या में श्रीरामजन्मभूमि मंदिर की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग का नाम कल्याण सिंह जी के नाम पर रखे जाने का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ।वह एक परम रामभक्त थे, और यह उनके लिये एक सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 23, 2021

Adityanath reportedly assured that it would be considered. Before this, Maurya had already announced that one road each in five districts will be renamed after Kalyan Singh in view of his contribution to the development of UP.

The last rites of Kalyan Singh are to be performed with full state honours on Monday around 3 pm at Bansi Ghat in Narora, Bulandshahr. Union home minister Amit Shah will reach Atrauli in Aligarh and pay his last respects at Ahilya Bai Stadium. He will also go to Narora. Apart from Shah, Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, former union minister Uma Bharti, and several central and state government ministers, MPs, MLAs and other leaders will also be present.

