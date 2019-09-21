Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rob the Poor, Reward the Rich: Asaduddin Owaisi on Corporate Tax Cuts

In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the Centre has slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year-low growth.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rob the Poor, Reward the Rich: Asaduddin Owaisi on Corporate Tax Cuts
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Loading...

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Centre's move to slash corporate tax on Friday, wondering whether it was the working people or industrialists who were in need of relief in times of "economic crisis".

"In an economic crisis with mass unemployment, who should get relief from burdensome taxes & service fees?" Owaisi asked. "Should it be big business or YOU? Who's more in need of "relief": industrialists or working people?"

In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the Centre has slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year-low growth and a 45-year-high unemployment by reviving private investments with a Rs 1.45-lakh-crore tax break.

"Why's @nisitharaman in such a giving mood," Owaisi tweeted.

"Corporations get loans written off & their tax liability is slashed," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen leader said. "Debt-ridded farmers & unemployed young men with education loans are asked to fend for themselves. Rob the poor, reward the rich".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram