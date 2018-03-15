GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Robert Vadra's Tribute to Stephen Hawking, BJP Member Asks Him if He is Trolling Rahul Gandhi

Hawking passed away early on Wednesday, following which several people paid tribute to him on social media. Robert Vadra, who is Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, paid tribute to physicist on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2018, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Robert Vadra's Tribute to Stephen Hawking, BJP Member Asks Him if He is Trolling Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra.
New Delhi: A representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party used a Robert Vadra’s tribute to the late physicist Stephen Hawking to take a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Hawking passed away early on Wednesday, following which several people paid tribute to him on social media.

Vadra, who is Rahul’s brother-in-law, paid tribute to physicist on Twitter.




Following Vadra’s tweet, Priti Gandhi, who goes by the twitter handle Mrs Gandhi and has claimed affiliation with to the BJP, used part of a quote in the tweet, “I am just a child who has never grown up”, to ask whether he was referring to Rahul. Tagging Vadra, she asked him whether he was trolling Rahul.




Preeti is not related to Rahul. Based in Mumbai, she describes herself on Twitter as a national executive member of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She came into the limelight during Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s campaign before the 2014 general elections, representing the party both on social and traditional media.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES