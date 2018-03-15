English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Robert Vadra's Tribute to Stephen Hawking, BJP Member Asks Him if He is Trolling Rahul Gandhi
Hawking passed away early on Wednesday, following which several people paid tribute to him on social media. Robert Vadra, who is Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, paid tribute to physicist on Twitter.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra.
New Delhi: A representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party used a Robert Vadra’s tribute to the late physicist Stephen Hawking to take a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Following Vadra’s tweet, Priti Gandhi, who goes by the twitter handle Mrs Gandhi and has claimed affiliation with to the BJP, used part of a quote in the tweet, “I am just a child who has never grown up”, to ask whether he was referring to Rahul. Tagging Vadra, she asked him whether he was trolling Rahul.
Preeti is not related to Rahul. Based in Mumbai, she describes herself on Twitter as a national executive member of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She came into the limelight during Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s campaign before the 2014 general elections, representing the party both on social and traditional media.
A magnificent mind & a legendary physicist, #StephenHawking is no more. I remember reading his quote, “I am just a child who has never grown up. I still keep asking these 'how' and 'why' questions. Occasionally, I find an answer”. RIP pic.twitter.com/oJlSwwr9GU— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) March 14, 2018
Child who has never grown up?? Are you trolling Rahul Gandhi??— Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) March 14, 2018
https://t.co/3Ga5vS9pvw
