Robert Vadra Ready to Take Political Plunge? His Facebook Post May Hold the Answer

Days after his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered active politics as the Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, businessman Robert Vadra has indicated that he is ready for a “larger role in serving the people”.In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote: “The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling ... All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people...."When questioned about his intention to take the political plunge, Vadra told CNN-News18: "I don't have to be in politics to help the people of the country, but if by joining I can make a larger difference, then why not? But the people will decide.”Vadra, who is facing an Enforcement Directorate probe in cases of money laundering, had also fuelled speculations in 2012 that he was ready to join politics. In response to a question, Vadra had said if “people wish that, I will definitely come”.