Robertsganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Robertsganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Avinash Kushwaha (SP), Avinash Shukla (BSP), Kamlesh Kumar (INC), Bhupesh Chaubey (BJP), Vijay Shanker Yadav (CPI), Athar (PEP), Kiran Devi (JAP), Kuldeep Agrawal (AAP), Harendra Mishra (RWPOI), Om Prakash (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.8%, which is -0.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bhupesh Chaubey of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Robertsganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.401 Robertsganj (रॉबर्ट्सगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Robertsganj is part of Robertsganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,35,514 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,450 were male and 1,55,060 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Robertsganj in 2019 was: 859 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,343 eligible electors, of which 1,75,746 were male,1,49,285 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,74,324 eligible electors, of which 1,49,023 were male, 1,25,301 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Robertsganj in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 28 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhupesh Chaubey of BJP won in this seat defeating Avinash Kushvaha of SP by a margin of 40,538 which was 19.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Avinash of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramesh Singh of BSP by a margin of 5,341 votes which was 3.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 401 Robertsganj Assembly segment of the 80. Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Robertsganj Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Robertsganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 27 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Robertsganj are: Avinash Kushwaha (SP), Avinash Shukla (BSP), Kamlesh Kumar (INC), Bhupesh Chaubey (BJP), Vijay Shanker Yadav (CPI), Athar (PEP), Kiran Devi (JAP), Kuldeep Agrawal (AAP), Harendra Mishra (RWPOI), Om Prakash (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.56%, while it was 60.11% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Robertsganj went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.401 Robertsganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 358. In 2012, there were 327 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.401 Robertsganj comprises of the following areas of Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Vijaigarh, 4 Nagawan, 5 Kon, Panchayats 36 Rampur, 37 Mahewa, 38 Pipri, 39 Lasda, 40 Sirpalpur, 41 Mehud Kala, 42 Churk of 2 Robertsganj KC, Robertsganj Municipal Board and Churk Ghurma Nagar Panchayat of Robertsganj Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Robertsganj constituency, which are: Chakia, Ghorawal, Obra, Duddhi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rohtas and Kaimur (Bhabua) districts of Bihar and Garhwa district of Jharkhand..

The total area covered by Robertsganj is approximately 1739 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Robertsganj is: 24°33’00.7"N 83°16’08.0"E.

