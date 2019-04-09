'Rockstar' Himanta Biswa Sarma Shows His Dance Skills During Rally. And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

The joy & fun of being with people ~ dancing, chanting and rejoicing with them ~ is becoming a habit now.



What an incredible video this is from #Nalbari pad yatra ~ You watch it and I am tempted to say, you shall start shaking too.



Thank you my lovely people. pic.twitter.com/DYPsVfI4o5 — Chowkidar Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2019

দাদা তামাম🙏🙏🙏 দুই এটা বিৰোধী জ্বলি জ্বলি মৰিছে😜😜😜 — Chowkidar Manoj ChetriⓂ️ राष्ट्र प्रथम 💯🔄 (@ManojChetri_) April 9, 2019

In poll season, BJP’s face in North East and Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking internet by storm with his brilliant dance moves on BJP poll song in an election rally in Assam’s Nalbari.Political leaders across the spectrum have been making last-ditch efforts to woo and win voters’ hearts, and Sarma’s dance might be aimed at jubilating party workers and voters. Sarma who is known to be serious and sombre in his appearance was seen dancing in joy as the BJP poll song played.In a video posted by Sarma, he can be seen breaking into an impromptu jig on a jingle of the party — “Aakou Ebar, Modi Sarkar (Once again Modi government)”.“The joy & fun of being with people ~ dancing, chanting and rejoicing with them ~ is becoming a habit now,” Sarma tweeted on Tuesday evening.“What an incredible video this is from #Nalbari pad yatra ~ You watch it and I am tempted to say, you shall start shaking too,” Sarma added.A twitter user took potshots at the opposition by saying ‘Himanta Rocks…Opposiiton shocks’.Another twitter user who goes by the handle, @ChaudhuryAlok, said, “Wonderful . Reminds Bhupen Hajarika ji. Sweet language too.”Earlier too, Sarma has been captured dancing in election rallies for party candidates.Sarma is one of BJP’s star campaigners and the most sought after leader in entire North East by party and NDA candidates.Earlier, Sarma, who is also convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), exuded confidence that the BJP would win 19 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the Northeast at the upcoming polls.