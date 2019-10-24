Rohit Pawar in Karjat Jamkhed Election Results 2019: Rohit of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

NCP leader Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of former union minister Sharad Pawar, is the CEO of Baramati Agro and is going to contest election for the first time from the Kajrat-Jamkhed assembly constituency. He has previously contested and won the zilla parishad election from Shirusufal in Baramati taluka, Pune in 2017. In the 2019 elections, he was a star campaigner for the NCP.

