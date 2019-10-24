Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Rohtak Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रोहतक): Manish Kumar Grover of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rohtak (रोहतक) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Bharat Bhushan Batra
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Rohtak Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रोहतक): Manish Kumar Grover of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rohtak (रोहतक) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Rohtak (रोहतक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rohtak district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.22%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,91,796 eligible electors, of which 99,746 were male, 92,050 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 727 service voters had also registered to vote.

Rohtak Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
18392
49.45%
Bharat Bhushan Batra
BJP
13700
36.83%
Manish Kumar Grover
IND
2488
6.69%
Mohit
LKSK(P)
1055
2.84%
Ram Chander
JJP
652
1.75%
Rajesh Saini
NOTA
316
0.85%
Nota
BSP
286
0.77%
Poonam
INLD
173
0.47%
Puneet
IND
41
0.11%
Ravinder Kumar
IND
31
0.08%
Bharat Bhushan
BMHP
17
0.05%
Pardeep
VOTP
16
0.04%
Amarjit
RPI(AT)
15
0.04%
Santosh
IND
6
0.02%
Arun Lathar
IND
5
0.01%
Aashish

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,73,412 eligible electors, of which 90,505 were male, 82,907 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 727 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,33,671.

Rohtak has an elector sex ratio of 922.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Manish Kumar Grover of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11132 votes which was 9.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bharat Bhushan Batra of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19595 votes which was 23.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.62% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 62. Rohtak Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.85%, while it was 62.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.65%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 166 polling stations in 62. Rohtak constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 150.

Extent: 62. Rohtak constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtak district of Haryana: Ward Nos. 7 to 31 and Sector-1 Housing Board Colony (oG) – Ward No. 32 in Rohtak (Municipal Council) of Rohtak Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rohtak is: 28.8928 76.5915.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rohtak results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram