Rohtak Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रोहतक): Bharat Bhushan Batra of Congress Wins

Rohtak (रोहतक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rohtak district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.22%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,91,796 eligible electors, of which 99,746 were male, 92,050 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 727 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,73,412 eligible electors, of which 90,505 were male, 82,907 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 727 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,33,671.

Rohtak has an elector sex ratio of 922.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Manish Kumar Grover of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11132 votes which was 9.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bharat Bhushan Batra of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19595 votes which was 23.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.62% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 62. Rohtak Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.85%, while it was 62.17 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.65%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 166 polling stations in 62. Rohtak constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 150.

Extent: 62. Rohtak constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtak district of Haryana: Ward Nos. 7 to 31 and Sector-1 Housing Board Colony (oG) – Ward No. 32 in Rohtak (Municipal Council) of Rohtak Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rohtak is: 28.8928 76.5915.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rohtak results.

