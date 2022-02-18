Romanian National Campaigns for DMK, Gets Notice from Immigration Bureau

Negoita Stefan Marius, a Romanian businessman in India to run a textile unit in partnership with a local in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, was so impressed with MK Stalin’s policies that he lent a hand in the campaigns for the local body polls.

The result? Marius got a notice from the Bureau of Immigration for alleged violations of laws governing foreigners in the country on business visa.

According to the law, foreigners on business visa cannot engage in political activities, lest they draw the penal provisions under the Foreigners Act.

Marius was on camera wearing a shawl in the black-and-red colours of the DMK and distributing pamphlets to people waiting at a bus stop on Coimbatore.

While the DMK has traditionally dominated northern districts, it wants to drive deeper into the western and Midwestern constituencies in the state.

Marius had apparently been drawn toward Stalin’s pro-poor and welfarist moves over the last eight months since he won a landmark victory in the Assemvly polls. Among Marius’ favorites are the free bus rides for women, probably the reason why he focused on promoting the DMK at bus stops.

The DMK is looking to reprise its sweep in the Assembly polls; it’s IT wing has been aggressively promoting its recent announcements to extend the win in May last year. The AIADMK has been rather muted, partly due to the slew of graft cases its leaders have been battling since May; the BJP, perhaps, is the dark horse in this local body poll, given its meagre presence at the local administration level.

