Romeos 'Checked', Criminals Shot Dead, Mafias' Properties Seized: Yogi Govt's Big Message on Gandhi Jayanti

Over one crore people “checked” by the Anti-Romeo squads in the last four years; 144 criminals shot dead in encounters; over Rs 26 lakh recovered from anti-CAA protestors; and property worth Rs 742 crore of big mafias bulldozed or seized — will be the arrows of Yogi Adityanath government’s target pitch to the electorate in the upcoming UP assembly polls.

These massive figures have emerged in a detailed letter that Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari has written to all District Magistrates on September 30, asking for people to be informed of government’s various achievements on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. News18 has a copy of the said letter, which speaks of a host of achievements in law and order, sops to farmers, investments and new infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Crack Down on Erring Police Officers

The Anti-Romeo squads were formed by the UP Police in 2017, soon after the Adityanath government came to power, to check incidents of sexual harassment in public places like outside schools and colleges. The letter now mentions that in the last four years, nearly 1.10 crore people were “checked” by these squads, out of which nearly 46 lakh people were “let off with a warning” while over 16,000 people were acted against in nearly 11,000 FIR’s lodged by the police. As many as “42 lakh places” have been checked by these squads so far, the letter mentions.

Further, as many as 5.26 lakh people have been acted against under the ‘Mission Shakti’ Campaign launched by the Chief Minister last year. The state government says the campaign dealt with perpetrators of crimes against women and girls with an iron hand, and ensured their safety. This involved setting up women help desks at 1,535 police stations and setting up 218 fast track courts.

The letter also mentions the recovery of Rs 26.33 lakh carried out by UP government from anti-CAA protestors who had damaged public property. It also cites the religious anti-conversion law brought by the UP government as an achievement.

Action Against Criminals

The letter mentions that Yogi government has been tough on criminals since 2017, and 144 criminals have been shot dead in police encounters while 3,291 criminals were injured. Further, over 43,000 criminals were sent to jail over the last four-and-a-half years after being booked under the Gangsters Act and 630 people were jailed in the state after being charged under National Security Act (NSA).

ALSO READ | UP Elections 2022: BJP to Launch 3-Phased OBC Outreach on Oct 8, Hold 202 Rallies Till Diwali

The state government is also making action against big mafias like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed as a major poll plank as this is a ‘visible’ action against organized crime. In the Chief Secretary’s letter, it has been mentioned that property worth Rs 742 Cr of 33 top mafias of the state has been either bulldozed into destruction or seized by the state government in the last four-and-a-half years.

New on this Gandhi Jayanti

While the state government does have a mega information campaign on every Gandhi Jayanti, the plan this time comes with new messaging like the celebrations to be linked to the programs part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ and honouring freedom fighters and those “involved in the service of nation.”

The Chief Secretary’s letter also asks for meetings to be held in villages on the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme.

The new slogan of the UP government, ‘Sabha Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ has also been reiterated in the letter, saying that the dream of Mahatma Gandhi about India can be realized by the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.