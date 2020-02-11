Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Romesh Sabharwal (Cong) Election Result 2020: Live Updates
Live election result status of Romesh Sabharwal (रोमेश सभरवाल) of Indian National Congress (INC) in New Delhi seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Romesh Sabharwal has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Romesh Sabharwal is a Indian National Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Consultant. Romesh Sabharwal's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 56 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 75.2 lakh which includes Rs. 75.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 22.9 lakh of which Rs. 12.5 lakh is self income. Romesh Sabharwal's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Romesh Sabharwal (INC) in 2020 New Delhi elections.
- 2020 Results
-
-
-
-
