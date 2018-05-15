Ron Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi Wins

Live Status BJP Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Ron (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,21,059 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,122 are male, 1,09,566 female and 14 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.29 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,227 votes (12.49%) securing 51.12% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.59%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,830 votes (1.53%) registering 42.01% of the votes polled.Check the table below for Ron live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting