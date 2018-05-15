GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ron Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi Wins

Live election result of 67 Ron constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Ron MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:42 PM IST
Ron (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,21,059 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,122 are male, 1,09,566 female and 14 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.29 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%.
Live Status BJP Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8373549.09%Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi
INC7640144.79%Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil
JD(S)34212.01%Doddameti Ravindranath Jambunath
NOTA26711.57%Nota
IND18131.06%Sunilkumar Bahmanapad
CPI(M)11770.69%Ms Hadapad
IND3180.19%Sharanappa Dharmayat
IND2320.14%G A Laxminarayanagouda
AIMEP2260.13%Sayyad Khalid Koppal
SHS1700.10%Ashok Bevinakatti
IND1300.08%Pakirappa Tegginamani
IND1030.06%Pramod
JD(U)830.05%Basavaraj Desayi
RCMP810.05%Nagaratna Chandrashekar Desayi

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,227 votes (12.49%) securing 51.12% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.59%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,830 votes (1.53%) registering 42.01% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Ron live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

