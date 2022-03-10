Roorkee Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Roorkee seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Pradeep Batra (BJP), Gulbahar (ASPKR), Naresh Kumar (Prince) (AAP), Nitin Sharma (IND), Vaidya Tek Vallabh (IND), Shreshthata (IND), Yashpal Rana (INC), Tanveer Ahamad (BSP), Rohit Tyagi (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.5%, which is -1.55% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pradeep Batra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Roorkee results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.31 Roorkee (Roorkee City) (रुड़की) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Roorkee is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,21,468 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 62,933 were male and 58,514 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Roorkee in 2022 is: 930 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,13,205 eligible electors, of which 60,020 were male,53,179 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 96,239 eligible electors, of which 52,011 were male, 44,228 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Roorkee in 2017 was 967. In 2012, there were 1,267 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Pradeep Batra of BJP won in this seat defeating Suresh Chand Jain of INC by a margin of 12,542 which was 17.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pardeep Batra of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Chand Jain of BJP by a margin of 801 votes which was 1.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 31 Roorkee Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Roorkee are: Pradeep Batra (BJP), Gulbahar (ASPKR), Naresh Kumar (Prince) (AAP), Nitin Sharma (IND), Vaidya Tek Vallabh (IND), Shreshthata (IND), Yashpal Rana (INC), Tanveer Ahamad (BSP), Rohit Tyagi (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.05%, while it was 63.77% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Roorkee went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.31 Roorkee Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 134. In 2012, there were 119 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.31 Roorkee comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 15-Roorkee, 16-Malakpur Latifpur, 27-Bijholi of Roorkee KC, Roorkee Cantoment Board and Roorkee Municipal Board of 1-Roorkee Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Roorkee constituency, which are: Pirankaliyar, Khanpur, Manglaur, Jhabrera. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Roorkee is approximately 31 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Roorkee is: 29°51’24.5"N 77°53’40.9"E.

