Root of Honey-trap Case Lies in Bachelor Status of RSS Leaders, Says MP Congress Leader; BJP Fumes

Bhopal: As the investigation intensified into a honey-trapping scandal that has shaken the political and bureaucratic circles of Madhya Pradesh, a senior Congress leader has claimed that bachelor status of RSS leaders was at the root of the scandal, prompting the BJP to say that these reflected a “depraved mindset”. Manak Agarwal also advised leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to get married.

The state police recently busted a gang that allegedly entrapped officials and politicians using attractive women and later blackmailed them for money or government contracts.

"The honey-trap case started when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was chief minister. This case is spread across five or six states where the BJP is the ruling party," said Agarwal. "One of the major reasons for the honey-trap case is that people from the RSS do not marry," he said.

Agarwal, a former chief of the state Congress' media cell, went on to claim that other people, including bureaucrats and traders, are also involved in the case, but "a majority are from the BJP and RSS".

“I have in the past urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwatji to allow the outfit’s office-bearers to marry,” the leader added. Asked whether he knew anyone from RSS who was linked to the scandal, Agarwal said the probe was underway and everything would be clear soon, adding that stringent action should be taken against the accused.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said that Agarwal's comments reflected his mindset. "I know of several unmarried persons across political parties, including the Congress. He is questioning the character of all such people. RSS leaders are patriots and work for the country with dedication," Bhargava said.

Only full-timers of the Sangh remain bachelor and not all RSS members, he added. "Agarwal's comment is vile and unhealthy," he said.

The alleged honeytrap scandal in the state came to light with the arrest of six persons, including five women from Bhopal and Indore, on September 19. Meanwhile, three more members involved with the scandal were granted police remand on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.