Row Erupts as Punjab Transport Minister Purportedly Seen in Video from R-Day 2021 Violence Site at Red Fort

Punjab’s transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar is back in the news. After his video stunt of dangling through an SUV window, another video of the Aam Aadmi Party leader purportedly hoisting the Nishan Sahib at Red Fort on January 26, 2021, has kicked up a controversy in the political circles of the state.

In the video that has been shared by the opposition Congress, Bhullar is seen with late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu hoisting the flag. The opposition has sought clarification from the AAP leadership on the issue.

Late on Monday evening, All India Kisan Congress chairman and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and later former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa took to Twitter, sharing the video of Bhullar along with Deep Sidhu at the time of violence at the Red Fort.

Khaira sought clarification from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the presence of Laljit Bhullar at the hoisting of Nishan Sahib along with Deep Sidhu.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann ji plz clarify if your transport minister @Laljitbhullar is part of hoisting Kesri Nishan Sahib on Red Fort along with Deep Sidhu? If yes how does our Cm call them anti national & keep him minister in his cabinet? I am subject to correction ! pic.twitter.com/Zt3uaJFPsy — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) August 8, 2022

Sukhjinder Randhawa tweeted, “Arvind Kejriwal and AAP duplicity is clear. MP Raghav Chadha is calling Deep Sidhu an anti-national. But your minister was also present with Deep Sidhu. Public wants to know your stand.”

Deep Sidhu was named as one of the main instigators of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day 2021 and was arrested last year.

While Bhullar remained incommunicado, AAP seemed to be evasive on the issue. Party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said AAP had supported the farmers’ agitation but has never been part of any anti-national activity. “It is wrong to associate Bhullar with Deep Sidhu, as hundreds of persons were present there,” Kang told the media.

