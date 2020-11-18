Row on Love Jihad Bill: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Slams Congress Party

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party over its objections to the proposed bill on 'love jihad', Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that "where there is Gupkar or Afzal, you will find the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi".

The Congress has opposed the BJP government’s prospective legislation, saying the ruling party is just trying to implement its "hidden agenda" on the pretext of women's safety.

Different sections of the Muslim community have also attacked the ruling part's move.

“Let them clarify first whether they are against the bill or support it,” Mishra told the media in Bhopal on Wednesday on being asked about the Congress's objections on the proposed bill.

He went on to claim that the Congress was waning as it was persistently indulging in appeasement politics and the party had still not realised this.

"It’s the Congress party which is fighting polls in Jammu and Kashmir with the Gupkar alliance which comprises anti-national forces," added Mishra. “Where there is talk of divisive politics and against the nation, you will find the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi.”

It was Rahul Gandhi who was the first to meet those who were raising slogans in favour of terror convict Afzal Guru, claimed the minister who had on Tuesday announced that the state government would bring a law on freedom of religion in the winter session of the assembly to curb the menace of 'love jihad'.

The opposition against the proposed legislation though continued.

"The propaganda on the pretext of love jihad must stop," said Haji Md Haroon, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Madhya Pradesh. “Love is a different thing altogether. Anyone can fall in love with anyone and this has nothing to do with jihad.”

"It’s an attempt to spew venom in society and we strongly condemn it," he added saying, such a bill will be against the Constitution.

He also clarified that 'jihad' means making attempts to achieve a good cause and remove the bad.

Md Mahir, head of the MP Muslim Vikas Parishad, asked the state government to first clarify what 'love jihad' is before formulating a law.

Young entrepreneur and Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez Khan said his party wants justice for everyone if a law is formulated. "As a party, we oppose atrocities on every woman, irrespective of her religion," he said. Khan maintained that legal provisions on religious conversion already exist and alleged that the BJP was only trying to shift attention from other issues by talking of a new law by linking a particular religion.

Lakshman Singh, Congress MLA and brother of Digvijaya Singh, took a different line. “The state is making a law against forcible marriages and forcible conversion, and those who don’t indulge in this have no reason to fear,” he tweeted in Hindi.