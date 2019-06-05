Row Over 'Jai Shri Ram' Continues, BJP MP Ajay Bhatt Compares Mamata Banerjee to a Bull
The first-time MP from Uttarakhand advised the West Bengal chief minister to remain patient as everyone in a democracy has the right to express their opinion.
File photo of BJP MP Ajay Bhatt. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: With the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ controversy raging in West Bengal, BJP MP from Uttarakhand’s Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Loksabha constituency Ajay Bhatt has attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee by comparing her to a "bull".
“Mamata Banerjee gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram’ in front of her in the same way a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
"In Bengal, people have shaken Mamata didi by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’. I don't know what happens to her when she hears Ram's name. She gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram', which reminds one of how a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth," he added.
The first-time MP, who defeated former Uttarakhand chief minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat in the Lok Sabha elections, advised Banerjee to remain patient. "In a democracy, everyone has the right to shout slogans," he said.
"I don't know why Banerjee has an aversion to Ram Chandra. I watched a video in which she behaved like someone touched a beehive when people chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Some people say 'Jai Shri Ram' instead of saying 'Hello.' What is the problem with this," he asked.
On multiple occasions recently, Banerjee has lost her cool when people shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' at her cavalcade. She has accused the BJP of misusing the religious slogan for political gains.
