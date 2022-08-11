Row over Punjab Health Minister’s Rude Behaviour, Mann Accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s Resignation

In what is being seen as a move to back his legislators, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accepted the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur as vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Government sources said the resignation has been sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for his final approval.

Dr Bahadur had resigned after allegedly being “humiliated” and forced to lie on dirty mattress in the hospital by state health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during his inspection of the hospital on July 30.

The incident had triggered a major row with not just political parties but people from all walks of life supporting the eminent doctor and condemning the health minister for the incident.

Even though the Chief Minister had called Dr Raj Bahadur a day after the incident and regretted it, the doctor, however, was unwilling to relent.

Though the opposition parties had unitedly targeted the Mann government over the incident, the AAP has termed the incident unfortunate but did not criticise the health minister indicating that they were lending their support to him.

The acceptance of the resignation seems to indicate that the CM too had taken a stand in favour of his minister.

