Royapuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Royapuram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Royapuram Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Royapuram seat is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Jayakumar D of ADMK won from this seat beating Manohar R of INC by a margin of 8,031 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jayakumar. D of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Manohar. R of INC by a margin of 21,372 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Royapuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Royapuram constituency are: D. Jayakumar of AIADMK, IDream R. Murthy of DMK, C. P. Ramajayam of AMMK, Gunasekaran of MNM, Kamali of NTK