Royapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

17. Royapuram (रोयापुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Royapuram is part of 2. Chennai North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,92,617 eligible electors, of which 94,188 were male, 98,374 female and 55 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Royapuram in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,92,283 eligible electors, of which 94,493 were male, 97,743 female and 47 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,335 eligible electors, of which 79,575 were male, 79,760 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Royapuram in 2016 was 41. In 2011, there were 35.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Jayakumar D of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Manohar R of INC by a margin of 8,031 votes which was 6.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.21% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jayakumar. D of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Manohar. R of INC by a margin of 21,372 votes which was 19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 17. Royapuram Assembly segment of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Royapuram are: Kumar S (BSP), Murthy R Idream (DMK), Jayakumar D (AIADMK), Kamali S (NTK), Gunasekaran S (MNM), Mohan A (TSPA), Ramajayam C (AMMK), James Martin M (TNIK), Karunakaran H (IND), Karthick V (IND), Kalidass K R (IND), Gokul G (IND), Sathish S (IND), Suganthan T (IND), Sundarapandian R (IND), Subramani S N (IND), Chellapppan T (IND), Selvakumar J (IND), Dhanasekaran G (IND), Dinakaran S (IND), Prasath K (IND), Prabhakaran V (IND), Prabhu D (IND), Murthy T C S (IND), Vindhan A (IND), Velu G (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.31%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 63.57%, while it was 70.67% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 17. Royapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 181. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

17. Royapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.9, 12, 13, 15 to 22 and 31.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Royapuram is 6 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Royapuram is: 13°06’36.0"N 80°17’19.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Royapuram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam