RPI(A) Will Stand With Muslims if Mosques 'Touched': Ramdas Athawale

Athawale, a BJP ally, criticised Thackeray over his statement on the use of loudspeakers on mosques. The Union minister maintained the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), whose enactment has triggered nationwide protests, was not against Muslims.
Mumbai: The RPI (A) will stand with Muslims if mosques are "touched", party president and Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday, days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray had questioned the use of loudspeakers on the place of worship of the minority community.
"The position taken by Raj Thackeray about removing loudspeakers on mosques is wrong. Nobody should take position that's detrimental to national unity," a statement quoted Athawale as saying.
"The RPI(A) will stand with Indian Muslims if mosques are touched," Athawale said.
Athawale said Thackeray is pitching for driving Bangladeshi infiltrators out of the country, but on the other hand is "opposing" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as he charged the MNS president with "double standards".
He stressed the CAA is not anti-Muslim and said his party will stand with the community if the law troubles it.
