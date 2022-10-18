Rs 1000 Cr for Each Kilo Lost: BJP MP Sheds 32 Kg Weight after Union Minister Gadkari’s Challenge

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has lost 32 kilogram of weight months after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he would give Rs 1000 crore for development work for each kilo lost.

Anil Firojiya, who was challenged by Gadkari in an event in Ujjain in February 2022, said, “I accepted the challenge and I have lost almost 32 kg.”

In June, the BJP parliamentarian had lost 15 kg. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Fit India’ movement. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had told me on stage that for each kilogram I lose, I will earn Rs 1,000 crore for development works in Ujjain. I took it as a challenge and have lost 15 kg so far. I will reduce it further and request him to release funds as promised.”

True to his word, Firojiya shed more kilos saying if weight loss brings more budget allocation for Ujjain, “I am ready to continue my fitness regime for the development of the constituency.”

The BJP MP told news agency ANI that he also met Gadkari and told him about his weight loss. “I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and told him and he was very happy to know about it. As promised, he has approved development plans worth ₹2,300 crores for the region,” Firojiya said.

The BJP MP said he follows a strict diet chart for weight loss.

Explaining his fitness regime, Mr Firojiya said, “I wake up 5.30 in the morning and then go for morning walk. My morning workout includes running, exercise and yoga. I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I take light breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I eat salad, one bowl of green vegetables and one roti made up of mixed cereals. Occasionally I take carrot soup or dry fruits in between.”

Earlier in February this year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a public event in Ujjain had said, “I made a condition for allocating funds to Firojiya ji. Once my weight was 135 kg [which was] more than that of Firojiya ji. But now my weight is 93 kg. I showed him my old photograph. It is hard to recognise me in that photo. I will allocate ₹1,000 crore for each kg he loses.”

