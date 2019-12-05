Rs 193 Crore Spent to Renovate, Repair Bungalows of MPs in Last Four Years: Govt
In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there is no expenditure limit prescribed for such renovation and repair of residences of Members of Parliament by Central Public Works Department (CPWD).
File photo of Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The government has spent Rs 193 crore to renovate and repair bungalows of MPs in the last four years, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there is no expenditure limit prescribed for such renovation and repair of residences of Members of Parliament by Central Public Works Department (CPWD).
"During the last three years and current year, an expenditure of Rs 193 crore has been incurred on renovation/repair of residences of Members of Parliament. Flat type-wise expenditure details are not maintained," the minister said.
He said the extent of renovation required s based on the actual condition of building.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panipat Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Battle: Who'll be the Winner? Trade Analysts Weigh In
- Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster
- 'Wanderlust', 'Woke' and 'Travel' Are the Most Commonly Used Words on Tinder India
- Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well
- India vs West Indies | Rishabh Pant Looks to Surpass MS Dhoni's Record in T20Is