English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 7.51 Crore Hawala Cash Seized in Telangana, Was Meant to Bribe Voters in Assembly Polls
One of the four people arrested carried a .32 bore revolver belonging to his brother.
Image for representation purpose only.
Loading...
Hyderabad: 'Hawala' cash to the tune of Rs 7.51 crore, intended for bribing voters, was seized and four people were arrested on Wednesday, in a major haul ahead of the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana, police said.
The cash was seized from different locations in a joint operation carried out by various wings of the city police and the Static Surveillance Team, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters.
Four hawala operators were arrested, he said, adding that the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate were being informed so that they can examine the trail of the financial transactions and involvement of shell companies in routing the cash.
The four operators were planning to distribute crores of rupees in Telangana and this money was coming from other states and probably from abroad through hawala channels for use in the coming assembly elections, the commissioner said.
This money would have been used for bribing the voters involved in the election process. This amount is intended for delivery to some political leaders for distribution to the voters and in such deals the accused get huge commission, Kumar said.
During the search of the house of one of the arrested Bahbut Singh Raj Purohit, a .32 bore revolver belonging to his brother was found along with the hawala cash, he said.
We will not allow any individual or political party to influence the election by use of cash, Kumar said, asserting that the city Police was committed to ensuring a free and fair election.
In the next few days, checking of vehicles and lodges would be further intensified, the commissioner added.
In the run-up to polls, the police and the I-T department have seized a total of Rs 56.48 crore unaccounted cash — Rs 38.71 crore and Rs 17.71 crore, respectively —from different parts of the state up to November 5.
The cash was seized from different locations in a joint operation carried out by various wings of the city police and the Static Surveillance Team, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters.
Four hawala operators were arrested, he said, adding that the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate were being informed so that they can examine the trail of the financial transactions and involvement of shell companies in routing the cash.
The four operators were planning to distribute crores of rupees in Telangana and this money was coming from other states and probably from abroad through hawala channels for use in the coming assembly elections, the commissioner said.
This money would have been used for bribing the voters involved in the election process. This amount is intended for delivery to some political leaders for distribution to the voters and in such deals the accused get huge commission, Kumar said.
During the search of the house of one of the arrested Bahbut Singh Raj Purohit, a .32 bore revolver belonging to his brother was found along with the hawala cash, he said.
We will not allow any individual or political party to influence the election by use of cash, Kumar said, asserting that the city Police was committed to ensuring a free and fair election.
In the next few days, checking of vehicles and lodges would be further intensified, the commissioner added.
In the run-up to polls, the police and the I-T department have seized a total of Rs 56.48 crore unaccounted cash — Rs 38.71 crore and Rs 17.71 crore, respectively —from different parts of the state up to November 5.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kubbra Sait: A Layout or Clear Marking Will Help Film Sex or Intimate Scenes With Ease
- PUBG Partnership With DC Comics Will Bring Joker And Harley Quinn Characters to The Game
- Sushmita Sen to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Next Year: Report
- Watch Air New Zealand Fly High with New Rap Video on In-Flight Safety
- Samsung Gives First Glimpse of Foldable Phone: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...