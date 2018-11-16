Rs 70 Crore Unaccounted Cash, Liquor Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized in Poll-bound Telangana

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 70.47 crore has been seized in separate searches carried out in poll-bound Telangana since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, a report from Chief Electoral Officer's office said.Besides, illegal liquor worth Rs 6.90 crore has also been seized by the police and income tax department from various places. Illegal items such as gold, silver, ganja, gutka and tobacco worth of Rs 5.71 crore have also recovered.Cash, illegal liquor and items worth Rs 83.08 crore have been seized till today, as per the report of Chief Electoral Officer's office.Meanwhile, 854 nominations has been filed till so far by various political parties and independents in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls. 304 nominations were filed on the fifth day on Friday. The process of filing nominations began on November 12 and the last date is November 19.The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. ​