English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 70 Crore Unaccounted Cash, Liquor Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized in Poll-bound Telangana
The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Unaccounted cash worth Rs 70.47 crore has been seized in separate searches carried out in poll-bound Telangana since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, a report from Chief Electoral Officer's office said.
Besides, illegal liquor worth Rs 6.90 crore has also been seized by the police and income tax department from various places. Illegal items such as gold, silver, ganja, gutka and tobacco worth of Rs 5.71 crore have also recovered.
Cash, illegal liquor and items worth Rs 83.08 crore have been seized till today, as per the report of Chief Electoral Officer's office.
Meanwhile, 854 nominations has been filed till so far by various political parties and independents in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls. 304 nominations were filed on the fifth day on Friday. The process of filing nominations began on November 12 and the last date is November 19.
The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.
Besides, illegal liquor worth Rs 6.90 crore has also been seized by the police and income tax department from various places. Illegal items such as gold, silver, ganja, gutka and tobacco worth of Rs 5.71 crore have also recovered.
Cash, illegal liquor and items worth Rs 83.08 crore have been seized till today, as per the report of Chief Electoral Officer's office.
Meanwhile, 854 nominations has been filed till so far by various political parties and independents in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls. 304 nominations were filed on the fifth day on Friday. The process of filing nominations began on November 12 and the last date is November 19.
The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- Ranveer Singh Simmba Co-star Siddharth Jadhav: I Knew About His Excitement for the Wedding
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- On National Press Day, Here's a Reminder: India isn't Quite 'Free' for Journalists
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...