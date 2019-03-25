English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 72,000 Each Year to 5 Crore Poorest Families: Rahul Gandhi Unveils 'Mother of All' Minimum Income Schemes
Gandhi did not give details on how the party arrived at the Rs 72,000 figure, leaving it for committee head P Chidambaram, a former finance minister, to explain on a later date.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced a “historic” income guarantee scheme which will ensure India’s 20 per cent poorest families get Rs 72,000 per month.
Addressing the media after the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi said the scheme — that he referred to as the “final assault on poverty” — will cover five crore families and benefit nearly 25 crore people.
Gandhi did not give details on how the party arrived at the Rs 72,000 figure, leaving it for committee head P Chidambaram, a former finance minister, to explain on a later date.
He, however, said the Congress has studied the fiscal implications and consulted renowned economists and experts before finalising the scheme.
The announcement comes just days before the country votes in the general elections and is being seen as a counter to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mega outreach to farmers.
“I want to tell the poor that the line would be Rs 12,000… The Congress guarantees that 20 per cent of India’s poor would make at least Rs 72,000 annually,” he said, adding that the plan was “fiscally prudent” and implementable. Gandhi said the Congress has consulted renowned economists and experts before finalising the scheme.
"It is an extremely powerful, ground-breaking and well-thought through idea. We have consulted many economists on the scheme," he said. "People have suffered in the last five years and we are going to give justice to them," he added.
However, the scheme does not mean that everyone gets the Rs 12,000 dole. For instance, if a family earns Rs 6,000, the government will chip in the rest to raise the monthly family income to Rs 12,000.
Talking about the Congress manifesto, Gandhi said it covered everything from education, health and jobs. He also attacked Narendra Modi, saying if the Prime Minister could give money to the rich, “Congress can give it to the poor”.
Addressing the media after the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi said the scheme — that he referred to as the “final assault on poverty” — will cover five crore families and benefit nearly 25 crore people.
Gandhi did not give details on how the party arrived at the Rs 72,000 figure, leaving it for committee head P Chidambaram, a former finance minister, to explain on a later date.
He, however, said the Congress has studied the fiscal implications and consulted renowned economists and experts before finalising the scheme.
Today is a historic day..— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2019
It is on this day that the Congress party launched its final assault on poverty.
5 Crore of the poorest families in India, will receive Rs. 72,000 Per Year#NyayForIndia is our dream & our pledge.
The time for change has come.
The announcement comes just days before the country votes in the general elections and is being seen as a counter to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mega outreach to farmers.
“I want to tell the poor that the line would be Rs 12,000… The Congress guarantees that 20 per cent of India’s poor would make at least Rs 72,000 annually,” he said, adding that the plan was “fiscally prudent” and implementable. Gandhi said the Congress has consulted renowned economists and experts before finalising the scheme.
"It is an extremely powerful, ground-breaking and well-thought through idea. We have consulted many economists on the scheme," he said. "People have suffered in the last five years and we are going to give justice to them," he added.
However, the scheme does not mean that everyone gets the Rs 12,000 dole. For instance, if a family earns Rs 6,000, the government will chip in the rest to raise the monthly family income to Rs 12,000.
Talking about the Congress manifesto, Gandhi said it covered everything from education, health and jobs. He also attacked Narendra Modi, saying if the Prime Minister could give money to the rich, “Congress can give it to the poor”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Out or Not Out?': ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
- Jawa to Auction Motorcycles to Raise Funds for Armed Forces Ahead of Deliveries
- As Apple Embarks on The Services Era, Its Biggest Competition Isn’t Netflix But Amazon Prime
- Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results