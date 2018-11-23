English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 81.29 Crore Cash, Liquor Worth 8 Crore Seized Ahead Of Elections in Telangana
The authorities seized 3.98 lakh litre of illegal liquor worth Rs 8 crore, apart from gold and silver worth over Rs 5.82 crore in poll-bound Telangana.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Hyderabad: The run up to Telangana elections is witnessing a record-breaking cash and liquor haul. With political parties trying every trick in the trade to woo the voters, curbing the high flow of money and liquor is becoming a big challenge for the poll authorities.
Ever since the model code of conduct was enforced in Telangana, a whopping Rs 81.29 crore unaccounted cash has been seized by the police and income tax department across the state. The authorities have also seized 3.98 lakh litre of illegal liquor worth Rs 8 crore, apart from gold and silver worth over Rs 5.82 crore, said the latest report released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer on Friday.
Vigilance has been stepped up to curb the sale and distribution of illegal liquor in the state which goes to polls on December 7.
According to the Election Commission data, the highest amount of cash seized during the 2014 general elections came from undivided Andhra Pradesh, which accounted for more than half of the total seized money in the country. Cash seizures were also the highest in the state at Rs.154 crore, whereas the all-India number stood at Rs 303 crore.
Meanwhile, a high-level team led by Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat visited Hyderabad on Friday to review the poll arrangements in Telangana where the fate of 1,821 candidates will soon be decided by 2.8 crore voters.
Under the 'Praja Kutami' or grand alliance, the Congress, TJS, TDP and CPI have entered into a seat-sharing agreement to fight the elections together. Candidates of the ruling TRS will contest from all the 119 constituencies.
