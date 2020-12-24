RS MPs Assigned Parliamentary Committees, Sushil Modi Nominated for Transport, Tourism and Culture

The newly sworn-in Rajya Sabha MPs were assigned committees during a parliamentary bulletin on Wednesday evening. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu nominated Professor Ram Gopal Yadav to the Standing Committee for Health and family welfare. Yadav, who was recently elected again to the upper House, was also appointed the chairman of the committee.

Sushil Kumar Modi, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and former Deputy Chief Minister, was nominated to Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture and also to Standing Committee for Urban Development.

Former Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar, who joined BJP last year and was elected to Rajya Sabha recently from Uttar Pradesh, was nominated to the Committee for Home Affairs yet again. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh will be in the Water Resources Committee and the Committee for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Naresh Bansal, who was declared elected unopposed to the upper House from Uttarakhand will be in the Standing Committee for Labour. BSP leader Shri Ramji, BJP UP MP shrimati Geeta and Narayana Koragappa, who ws elected unopposed from Karnataka, have been nominated to the Committee for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP and now Rajya Sabha MP, Brij Lal, will be in the Standing Committee for External Affairs.

In November, 10 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand were elected to the upper House. The BJP got 8 seats, and SP and BSP both managed to get one seat each.

Those elected from Uttar Pradesh also included Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Sushil Modi was also elected unopposed from Bihar after the Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of former Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. Sanskrit scholar Shri Koragappa was elected from Karnataka after the Ashok Gasti died due to Covid-19 complications.

While Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, Neeraj Shekhar, Hardeep Puri took oath on November 30, Sushil Modi and Arun Singh took oath on December 12 in the House.