RSS-affiliate NGO Requests Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Train MPs in Speaking Sanskrit

New Delhi: An RSS-affiliated non-profit organisation working to revive Sanskrit has requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for providing training to parliamentarians so that they can learn and speak the language.

Samskrita Bharti all India convener Dinesh Kamat said the organisation has organised such training for lawmakers in the past as well. It also has a chapter in the United States, he said.

"We have requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought his permission for organising a 10-day training programme for MPs to train them in learning and speaking Sanskrit," Kamat told PTI.

Kamat said Birla had told the representatives of Samskrita Bharti that he will look into their request.

The organisation's Delhi unit in-charge Kaushalkishor Tiwari said their delegation was planning to meet Birla again.

