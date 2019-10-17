RSS-affiliate NGO Requests Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Train MPs in Speaking Sanskrit
Samskrita Bharti all India convener Dinesh Kamat said the organisation has organised such training for lawmakers in the past as well. It also has a chapter in the United States, he said.
(Image: News18 Creative)
New Delhi: An RSS-affiliated non-profit organisation working to revive Sanskrit has requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for providing training to parliamentarians so that they can learn and speak the language.
Samskrita Bharti all India convener Dinesh Kamat said the organisation has organised such training for lawmakers in the past as well. It also has a chapter in the United States, he said.
"We have requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought his permission for organising a 10-day training programme for MPs to train them in learning and speaking Sanskrit," Kamat told PTI.
Kamat said Birla had told the representatives of Samskrita Bharti that he will look into their request.
The organisation's Delhi unit in-charge Kaushalkishor Tiwari said their delegation was planning to meet Birla again.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nushrat Bharucha Wants to See Ranbir Kapoor in a Towel in Bigg Boss
- Sehwag Wins Praises for Training Kids of 'Pulwama Shaheeds' at His School
- Truecaller Makes a Big Privacy Pitch as Focus on Instant Messaging Intensifies
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works