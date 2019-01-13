English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS-BJP's Main Agenda is to Remove Reservation for SC/ ST, says Jignesh Mewani
The Independent MLA also said that the quota system was introduced in the country to give representation to socially and educationally backward people, it wasn't meant to end poverty.
File photo of Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. (Image: Facebook/Jignesh Mevani)
Loading...
Kolkata: Gujarat independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani said on Sunday that the Centre's move to provide 10 per cent quota to upper caste poor is a step towards realizing the RSS-BJP's agenda to remove caste-based reservations from the system.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave his assent to the constitutional provision to provide 10-per cent reservation in government jobs and education to economically backward section in the general category. The bill was passed by the Parliament on January 9.
"I am apprehensive and so are the members of the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class that this is the first step towards putting an end to the reservation on the ground of socio-educational deprivation.
"It has been a long-pending agenda of the RSS-BJP to discard the Constitution and end reservation based on caste system," Mewani said on the sidelines of a programme here.
The Independent MLA also said that the quota system was introduced in the country to give representation to socially and educationally backward people, it wasn't meant to end poverty.
"We have absolutely no issues with the poor people from the other communities getting any benefit. But reservation is not meant to remove poverty.
"It is meant to give representation to SC/ST/OBC people, who on account of the society's caste structure, have remained socially and educationally backward," he said.
Congratulating BSP supremo Mayawati and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav for stitching an alliance in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP, Mewani said the other opposition parties should also take cue from the coalition and make efforts for maximum polarisation of anti-BJP votes.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave his assent to the constitutional provision to provide 10-per cent reservation in government jobs and education to economically backward section in the general category. The bill was passed by the Parliament on January 9.
"I am apprehensive and so are the members of the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class that this is the first step towards putting an end to the reservation on the ground of socio-educational deprivation.
"It has been a long-pending agenda of the RSS-BJP to discard the Constitution and end reservation based on caste system," Mewani said on the sidelines of a programme here.
The Independent MLA also said that the quota system was introduced in the country to give representation to socially and educationally backward people, it wasn't meant to end poverty.
"We have absolutely no issues with the poor people from the other communities getting any benefit. But reservation is not meant to remove poverty.
"It is meant to give representation to SC/ST/OBC people, who on account of the society's caste structure, have remained socially and educationally backward," he said.
Congratulating BSP supremo Mayawati and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav for stitching an alliance in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP, Mewani said the other opposition parties should also take cue from the coalition and make efforts for maximum polarisation of anti-BJP votes.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Riots: If You're Angry and You Know It, Break This Room
- Uri Earns Rs 20 Crore in Two Days; The Accidental Prime Minister Gains Pace, Makes Rs 7.5 Crore
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format And Prize Money
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results