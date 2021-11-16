CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in West Bengal on 2-day Visit

Mohan Bhagwat will meet functionaries at the RSS office in Bengal. (Twitter/RSS File photo)

Mohan Bhagwat will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the RSS, which has made inroads into the eastern state.

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to look into organisational matters of the RSS in West Bengal. On Tuesday, a senior RSS official said that Bhagwat had arrived last night and will be in the city till Wednesday. He will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the organisation, which has made inroads into the eastern state.

"He will meet functionaries at the RSS office. Issues related to our organisation will be discussed. The visit is aimed at looking into organisational growth of RSS in the state and to discuss various aspects regarding the growth of RSS in Bengal," a senior RSS leader said.

first published:November 16, 2021, 23:44 IST