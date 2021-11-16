RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in West Bengal on 2-day Visit

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to look into organisational matters of the RSS in West Bengal. On Tuesday, a senior RSS official said that Bhagwat had arrived last night and will be in the city till Wednesday. He will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the organisation, which has made inroads into the eastern state.

"He will meet functionaries at the RSS office. Issues related to our organisation will be discussed. The visit is aimed at looking into organisational growth of RSS in the state and to discuss various aspects regarding the growth of RSS in Bengal," a senior RSS leader said.

