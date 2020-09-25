RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reviews Cyclone Amphan Relief Work, 'Atmanirbhar Bangla' Programme in Bengal Visit

RSS ‘Sarsanghchalak’ Mohan Bhagwat, during his two-day visit to Kolkata, reviewed work done by the party workers ‘Karyakartas’ active in the state. Bhagwat's meeting aimed to review organisational work done by RSS workers people affected by Cyclone Amphan and problems faced by migrant workers due to COVID-19 pandemic in West Bengal.

The meeting held at ‘Keshav Bhawan’ – the regional headquarters of the RSS in North Kolkata - discussed the six ‘Karya Vibhag’ of sangha which includes ‘Sampark’ (communication), ‘Sharirik’ (physical activities), ‘Baudhhik’ (intellectual cell), ‘Prachar’ (publicity), ‘Seva’ (service), and ‘Vyavastha’ (arrangement).

Stressing for sustainable development work mainly in rural Bengal, Bhagwat asked party workers to focus more on five ‘Gatividhi’ (activities) including education, self-reliance, agriculture, health, and social environment. He took note of the various social welfare works and the issues faced by the workers in the implementation of the schemes.

Backed by the RSS, the ‘Samaj Seva Bharati’, ‘Sahakar Bharati’ and ‘Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh’ have chosen 120 remote and backward villages across the state for their initiative ‘Atmanirbhar Bangla’. The organisations aim to make villagers ‘Atmanirbhar’ by providing them with infrastructure, machinery and tools to the skilled workers and empower women in learning the rural economy through the sustainable development program.

The RSS chief asked the local units to have at least one ‘Shakhas’ (daily congregation) in each block the state. West Bengal has a total of 341 blocks and nearly 75 per cent of them have functioning meetings by party workers. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the number of these daily meetings have decreased. Party workers are planning on organising 'E-shakhas' to make these meetings regularly.

Sources said, in 2019 the number of physical Shakhas were 1,400 and have come down to nearly 700.

Aiming at strengthening the organisation in block level, this was Bhagwat’s fourth visit to Bengal since August 2019. Earlier, Bhagwat had come on August 1, August 31 and September 19 last year.

No discussions on the farmer's bill and labour reform bills were held during the meeting.

Many felt that Bhagwat’s visit ahead of the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls will help to boost the morale of the state BJP to strengthen booths across the states.

In the 2016 Assembly, BJP’s vote share was 10.2 per cent and in the 2019 Lok Sabha it went up to 40.3 per cent. There was an increase of 30.1 percent vote share mainly because of Hindus coalescing towards the BJP.