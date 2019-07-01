Take the pledge to vote

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Six Top Sangh Leaders Make Twitter Debut

Bhagwat has not tweeted anything so far and follows just one account — the official handle of the RSS.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Six Top Sangh Leaders Make Twitter Debut
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
New Delhi: RSS office bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have made their debut on microblogging site Twitter. Besides Bhagwat, six others, including Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi, the sangh's general secretary, and Suresh Soni, its joint general secretary, joined Twitter.

"The accounts have been created to stop the spread of misinformation being spread by parody accounts," sources said.

Bhagwat's verified Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat. He has not tweeted anything so far and follows just one account — the official handle of the RSS, which has over 1.3 million followers, and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and updates.

The latest move is seen an attempt by the RSS to modernise, which began with the organisation doing away with its famous khaki shorts and choosing brown trousers instead.

