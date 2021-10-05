CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Kolkata From Nov 15-17, to Review Karya Vibhag Works
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Kolkata From Nov 15-17, to Review Karya Vibhag Works

During his Kolkata visit, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also interact with a group of social workers, scientists and scholars working on sustainable development in rural Bengal. (PTI File)

This will be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's first visit to West Bengal since the BJP's loss in Assembly elections.

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a three-day visit to Kolkata from November 15 during which he is likely to review the work done by karyakartas of six RSS karya vibhag or cells in West Bengal. This will be Bhagwat’s first visit to the state after the BJP’s defeat in Assembly elections.

The six cells are: Sampark (communication cell), Sharirik (physical activities cell), ‘Baudhhik’ (intellectual cell), Prachar (publicity cell), Seva (service cell), and Vyavastha (arrangement cell).

During his visit, Bhagwat will stay at Keshav Bhavan, the regional headquarters of the RSS located at Abhedananda Road at Manicktala in north Kolkata. Sources told News18 that Bhagwat will meet ‘Sangathan Pramukhs’ (heads of various RSS-affiliated organisations) and will also interact with a group of young achievers, social workers, scientists and scholars working on sustainable development mainly in rural Bengal.

Sources said he is likely to take special interest in various social welfare works involving education, self-reliance, agriculture, health, and social environment.

The RSS chief is likely to focus on at least one ‘shakha,’ in each block in Bengal by 2025 when the RSS turns 100. There are nearly 341 blocks in Bengal, 75% of them have ‘shakhas’.

Aiming at strengthening the organisation at block level, this will be Bhagwat’s sixth visit to Bengal since August 2019. During his past visits, the RSS chief had asked workers to connect with the Muslim community and minorities who strongly believe in nationalism.

He had also asked workers in Bengal not to shy away from accepting mistakes if they failed to make common people understand what ‘Samajik Seva’ RSS does for the people.

first published:October 05, 2021, 16:45 IST