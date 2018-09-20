RSS Conclave Aimed at Helping BJP Distract People From Inflation, Corruption, Alleges Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticised the three-day programme of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held in Delhi recently, terming it “mere distraction tactics” and “politically motivated”.In a statement issued on Thursday, Mayawati said, “The three-day RSS programme in Delhi was politically motivated to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distract people from core issues such as inflation, unemployment and corruption.”She added, “Just like crony capitalists of the country, the RSS also wants the BJP to return to power, which is why it is putting its weight behind it. But there is a difference in what they say and what they do. People have now understood their tactics and they won’t be fooled anymore.”Addressing the Babri Masjid issue and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks, Mayawati said, “The BSP does not agree with his statement that if Muslims agree to the construction of the Ram Temple on the disputed land, then their integrity won’t be questioned. Even if thousands of temples are constructed, the narrow-minded RSS people will have issues with Muslims. It is because their (RSS) thinking has always been against the Dalits, backwards and Muslims.”The BSP chief also slammed the ordinance on triple talaq, calling it “politically motivated”. “Today, the Centre is busy raking up communal issues just to divert the people. Also, the government did not accept the recommendations made by the parliamentary committee before making it a law,” she said.