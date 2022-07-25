RSS Didn't Hoist National Flag, Har Ghar Tiranga Drive Hypocritical: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam

The central government has announced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to hoist the national flag on 20 crore houses from August 13 to 15 as part of celebrating 75 years of Independence. And Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said during a public meeting that to prove patriotism, it’s not enough to have one’s name on the National Register of Citizens (NRC); one must hoist the national flag, in every household, office, and business establishment in the state from August 13-15.

Reacting to the CM’s comment, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on Monday said, “The RSS never raised the Indian national flag at its office. So why is the government urging citizens to hoist the Indian national flag at their homes? Now the BJP is in power, and they are from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) clan. They never show patriotism…They never raised the national flag themselves at their office. This is a hypocritical decision to unfurl the national flag in every house.”

The AIUDF leader further stated that it’s wrong for the BJP to forcibly ask people to get a flag for Rs 16.

“This is merely a way to rob Rs 16 from the pockets of every family. I don’t think giving Rs 16 will prove our patriotism,” he said.

Opposition parties in Assam such as the Congress and Raijor Dal as well as some student groups have criticised the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The BJP has said that the campaign is meant to ignite feelings of patriotism in the hearts of all Indians and make them aware of the history of the national flag.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here