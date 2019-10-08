Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

RSS Firm on Bharat Being 'Hindu Rashtra', Says Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashmi Event in Nagpur

Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, he said all Bharatiyas working for the nation's glory and enhancing its peace are 'Hindus'.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RSS Firm on Bharat Being 'Hindu Rashtra', Says Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashmi Event in Nagpur
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at an annual Dussehra event in Nagpur, maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is firm on its vision that "Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra", RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, he said all Bharatiyas working for the nation's glory and enhancing its peace are "Hindus".

"The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country's nature, are clear, well-

thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra," he said.

"Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus," he asserted.

Bhagwat was addressing sarsanghchalaks on the occasion of the Sangh's annual Vijayadashmi event, during which he also performed 'shastra puja'.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for this year's event. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those present at the event.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram