New Delhi: Hitting out at critics for politicising Mohan Bhagwat's statement on reservation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday reiterated that the outfit supported reservation for Dalits, backwards and economically weaker classes.

"There is an attempt to politicise RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement made yesterday at a college event. While answering questions for the good will of all, he pitched for discussion on a sensitive issue like quota. As far as the Sangh is concerned, it has always supported reservation for Dalits, backwards and economically weaker classes," said Arun Kumar, national publicity chief of the RSS.

सरसंघचालक श्री मोहन भागवत जी के दिल्ली में एक कार्यक्रम में दिये गये भाषण के एक भाग पर अनावश्यक विवाद खड़ा करने पर अखिल भारतीय प्रचार प्रमुख श्री अरुण कुमार जी का वक्तव्य : pic.twitter.com/N8ExNDCwPC — RSS (@RSSorg) August 19, 2019

At Gyan Utsav organised by the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bhagwat had said on Sunday that discussion on reservation results in sharp actions and reactions every time whereas there is a need for harmony in the different sections of the society on this approach.

Those who favour reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who are against it, and similarly those who oppose it should do the vice-versa, he said.

Earlier, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief had advocated for review of the reservation policy, drawing sharp reactions from many parties and caste groups. Bhagwat said that the RSS, the BJP and the party-led government were three different entities and one cannot be held responsible for actions of another.

