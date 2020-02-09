Take the pledge to vote

RSS Leader Accuses Church of Exploiting & Converting 'Ignorant and Poor' People

Stating that he had no objection if someone embraces Christianity on his own, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said that forcible religious conversion of people should be considered a criminal offence.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
RSS Leader Accuses Church of Exploiting & Converting 'Ignorant and Poor' People
File photo of RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Panaji: RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Sunday accused the Church of exploiting and converting people to Christianity by taking advantage of their "ignorance and poverty".

Stating that he had no objection if someone embraces Christianity on his own, Joshi said that forcible religious conversion of people should be considered a criminal offence.

The RSS leader was speaking during a question-answer session as part of his lecture session 'Vishwaguru Bharat' here.

"If someone on his own understands Christianity and accepts it, then well and good. But you should not take advantage of someone's ignorance or poverty by way of exploiting and converting them," Joshi said.

"This is not right. We oppose it. We have no reason to oppose someone accepting Christianity on his accord," he said. He said that several NGOs working in the fields of water conservation and forest protection are soon followed by the Church.

"When you are working for water conservation, why do you need church for that? If you want to give medical services, then give it, why do you require to construct a church there? This is a conspiracy," he said.

"We have no objection if you call someone to the church and explain to them about the religion and then let them accept the religion," Joshi said. "Mass conversion is wrong, so is individual conversion by luring them. Converting someone by luring them and forcibly converting them should be considered a crime," the RSS leader said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
