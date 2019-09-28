RSS Leader Equates Sangh to India, Talks About Pakistan's Anger at Both

New Delhi: Calling RSS and India, synonymous, RSS leader Krishna Gopal Sharma said Pakistan being angry with the Sangh equates to it being furious at India.

"RSS is only in India. We don't have any branches anywhere in world. If Pakistan is angry with us it means they are angry with India. RSS and India are synonyms now. We also wanted the world to see India and RSS as one," Sharma said was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH RSS leader Dr Krishna Gopal Sharma says, "RSS is only in India. We don't have any branches anywhere in world. If Pakistan is angry with us it means they are angry with India. RSS & India are synonyms now. We also wanted the world to see India & RSS as one." pic.twitter.com/uuYHdPF71B — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Pakistan Prime Minister has repeatedly attacked the RSS, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "RSS believes in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims. RSS goons butchered hundreds of Muslims. This is arrogance. This makes people do cruel things," he said.

During his UN General Assembly speech also, Khan quoted Congress to peddle his anti-India rhetoric. "The previous Congress Home Minister gave a statement that in RSS camps, terrorists are being trained," he said.

Earlier this week, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is learnt to have said the fear of losing land and jobs among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, should be allayed.

Bhagwat claimed that Kashmiris were earlier "alienated" but the repeal of the provisions of Article 370 will remove the barriers that existed between them and the rest of the nation.

