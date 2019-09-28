Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

RSS Leader Equates Sangh to India, Talks About Pakistan's Anger at Both

During his UN General Assembly speech, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted Congress to peddle his anti-India rhetoric.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RSS Leader Equates Sangh to India, Talks About Pakistan's Anger at Both
Image for representation. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Calling RSS and India, synonymous, RSS leader Krishna Gopal Sharma said Pakistan being angry with the Sangh equates to it being furious at India.

"RSS is only in India. We don't have any branches anywhere in world. If Pakistan is angry with us it means they are angry with India. RSS and India are synonyms now. We also wanted the world to see India and RSS as one," Sharma said was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pakistan Prime Minister has repeatedly attacked the RSS, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "RSS believes in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims. RSS goons butchered hundreds of Muslims. This is arrogance. This makes people do cruel things," he said.

During his UN General Assembly speech also, Khan quoted Congress to peddle his anti-India rhetoric. "The previous Congress Home Minister gave a statement that in RSS camps, terrorists are being trained," he said.

Earlier this week, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is learnt to have said the fear of losing land and jobs among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, should be allayed.

Bhagwat claimed that Kashmiris were earlier "alienated" but the repeal of the provisions of Article 370 will remove the barriers that existed between them and the rest of the nation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram