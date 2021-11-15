RSS Leader Hacked to Death in Kerala, Man Present on Spot Dies Seeing Blood

In a gruesome incident, a local leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hacked to death in front of his wife and a middle-aged person died after witnessing the blood on the spot in Malampuzha in Palakkad district.

S Sanjith (27), hailing from Elappully, was assailed by a gang around 9 am on Monday when he was riding his wife to work in the Mambaram area of the district.

According to BJP, the attackers followed Sanjith, Mandalam Boudhik Pramuk in a vehicle and hit his two-wheeler. When he fell they hacked him to death in front of his wife and a few others. Police said Sanjith received more than 50 stab wounds.

Also Read: Five Detained for School Girl’s Rape and Murder in UP’s Pilibhit

56-year-old Ramu, a native of Marutha Road, died after a few hours as he saw the bloodshed where Sanjith was brutally attacked. He was collapsed after witnessing the scene of the crime. Though Ramu was taken to hospital he breathed his last a little while ago.

BJP district president KM Haridas accused the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), of the attack. Police were keeping a strict vigil as tension has gripped the locality following the murder.

An investigation has been launched to trace the accused who fled the scene after the incident, the police said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.