RSS Leader Hacked to Death in Kerala, Man Present on Spot Dies Seeing Blood

In a gruesome incident, a local leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hacked to death in front of his wife and a middle-aged person died after witnessing the blood on the spot in Malampuzha in Palakkad district.
S Sanjith (27), hailing from Elappully, was assailed by a gang around 9 am on Monday when he was riding his wife to work in the Mambaram area of the district.
According to BJP, the attackers followed Sanjith, Mandalam Boudhik Pramuk in a vehicle and hit his two-wheeler. When he fell they hacked him to death in front of his wife and a few others. Police said Sanjith received more than 50 stab wounds.
BJP district president KM Haridas accused the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), of the attack.
Police were keeping a strict vigil as tension has gripped the locality following the murder.
An investigation has been launched to trace the accused who fled the scene after the incident, the police said.
