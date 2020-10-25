RSS Leader Hosabale Demands Debate on Uniform Civil Code, Says People Should Know What it Means

There should be a public debate on the uniform civil code (UCC) so that people are made aware of what it stand for though it is for the government to decide whether it is time to bring a bill or not, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Sunday.

Expressing concern about the slide in public discourse, especially on social media, the senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary condemned trolling and underlined that remarks of fringe elements on social media do not represent the views of any organisation or ideology.

Speaking at a virtual interaction organised by think tank India Foundation on the foundation day of the RSS, Hosabale said UCC is mentioned in the Constitution under the Directive Principles of State Policy. However, no time frame has been prescribed for its implementation by the founding fathers of the country.

It is for the government to decide whether it is a good time or not to (to bring a Bill on UCC). We have to educate people about it first, he said while responding to a question. Hosabale said both the BJP and its precursor Jan Sangh have demanded a uniform civil code.

The RSS is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP. Stressing that educating people about the issue is important, he said, There should be a proper public debate about it as it helps in clearing perceptions." "People did not know what Article 370 or Article 35A was. Educating people is important, he said, referring to the provision on special status to Jammu and Kashmir that was scrapped in August last year.

Citing the example of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which had sparked protests in several parts of the country, the Sangh leader said the bill was not against any section but was misconstrued by a few. He also deplored the use of abusive language on social media.

Since social media has given the people an instrument with no ombudsman or censorship, mature people should lead a movement to see there is no filthy language on these platforms, the RSS leader said. "Trolling on social media should be condemned, use of abusive language on especially against women on these platforms should be stopped, he said.

Emphasising that public discourse has to be healthy, the RSS leader said, Even if someone does not agree with my views, he is not my enemy. "TV debates and discussions have not set good examples. Shouting brigades have come restraining the fringe is also the responsibility of mature people.

Suggesting stringent laws to check crimes such as rape, Hosabale said it is also important that families teach boys and youngsters to respect women and how to behave with them at the workplace, during travel and in the neighbourhood. Replying to a question on the tussle between the Centre and the states on various issues including those of national and international importance, Hosabale said India has a federal mechanism.

The ideas of federalism should be strengthened as they are essential for growth and development as a nation, he said.