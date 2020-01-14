RSS Leader Monmohan Vaidya Talks to 'Eminent Citizens' in Bengal, Meets Visva Bharati Officials

Kolkata: Manmohan Vaidya, a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), met a few eminent citizens and social workers in Kolkata in the backdrop of fervent protests across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Vaidya then left for Bolpur to meet officials of Visva Bharati University which was in news last week after Left-backed student unions stopped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Swapan Dasgupta from delivering a lecture on the citizenship issue and he was left confined in a guest house for hours along with Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

An RSS worker said, “He (Vaidya) interacted with some eminent citizens in Kolkata to discuss and understand national affairs through Bengal’s perspective. He talked about the citizenship issue and expressed concern over anti-national activities/feelings among a section of people. He discussed everything which is required to build a great nation.”

When asked to name some of the ‘important people’ whom Vaidya met in Kolkata, he said, “They belong to various fields, including educational institutions.”

“On Tuesday evening, he would again meet with people from various walks of life, including, professors, scientists, teachers and social workers.”

Before leaving the state, Vaidya is likely to urge the outfit’s workers to clear misunderstandings among people about the citizenship issue.

During his last meeting in the city, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said no Indian should be worried about the NRC as the exercise was only meant to detect those living in the country illegally. He too had asked RSS cadres to create awareness on the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.