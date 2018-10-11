RSS Leader Shares Post of JNU Alumna to Support #MeToo Amid Demands for MJ Akbar to Quit

As more and more women in India are calling out men who sexually harassed them, joint general secretary of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale has come out in support of the movement by sharing the post of a JNU alumna, who is working with Facebook.The tweet has gained significance as it comes when the demand for sacking MJ Akbar, a union minister in NDA government, has reached a crescendo. Akbar is the first political figure to have faced charges of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.Other names are of people from the world of cinema and media. It started when Tanushree Dutta called out Nana Patekar and later caught the predators in other mediums of entertainment like Utsav Chakraborty of All India Backchod.Amid these allegations and demands of resignations, Hosabale shared a post of former JNU student Ankhi Das, who works as the public policy director of Facebook for India, South and Central Asia.While giving her views on the movement, she said, “You needn’t have a #MeToo moment to support the women journalists who have narrated their victimization. You needn’t even be a woman. You just need to have a sensibility of what is right and what is wrong.”Hosabale clicked a screenshot of this post and tweeted it on his timeline with a comment, “I liked it. She has articulated what I was feeling.”The view has come when there is no such official statement from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the #Metoo movement, neither has RSS’ women wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti given any statement on the women who showed courage to call out men for their misconduct and harassment.Several women ministers of the Narendra Modi government have also remained silent on the accusations against Akbar, saying he would be the best person to answer the charges.