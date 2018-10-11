English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS Leader Shares Post of JNU Alumna to Support #MeToo Amid Demands for MJ Akbar to Quit
The joint general secretary of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale has openly come out in support of the #Metoo movement and shared a post of former JNU student Ankhi Das, who works as the public policy director of Facebook for India, South and Central Asia.
File photo of Dattatreya Hosabale (Courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: As more and more women in India are calling out men who sexually harassed them, joint general secretary of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale has come out in support of the movement by sharing the post of a JNU alumna, who is working with Facebook.
The tweet has gained significance as it comes when the demand for sacking MJ Akbar, a union minister in NDA government, has reached a crescendo. Akbar is the first political figure to have faced charges of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.
Other names are of people from the world of cinema and media. It started when Tanushree Dutta called out Nana Patekar and later caught the predators in other mediums of entertainment like Utsav Chakraborty of All India Backchod.
Amid these allegations and demands of resignations, Hosabale shared a post of former JNU student Ankhi Das, who works as the public policy director of Facebook for India, South and Central Asia.
While giving her views on the movement, she said, “You needn’t have a #MeToo moment to support the women journalists who have narrated their victimization. You needn’t even be a woman. You just need to have a sensibility of what is right and what is wrong.”
Hosabale clicked a screenshot of this post and tweeted it on his timeline with a comment, “I liked it. She has articulated what I was feeling.”
The view has come when there is no such official statement from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the #Metoo movement, neither has RSS’ women wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti given any statement on the women who showed courage to call out men for their misconduct and harassment.
Several women ministers of the Narendra Modi government have also remained silent on the accusations against Akbar, saying he would be the best person to answer the charges.
The tweet has gained significance as it comes when the demand for sacking MJ Akbar, a union minister in NDA government, has reached a crescendo. Akbar is the first political figure to have faced charges of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.
Other names are of people from the world of cinema and media. It started when Tanushree Dutta called out Nana Patekar and later caught the predators in other mediums of entertainment like Utsav Chakraborty of All India Backchod.
Amid these allegations and demands of resignations, Hosabale shared a post of former JNU student Ankhi Das, who works as the public policy director of Facebook for India, South and Central Asia.
While giving her views on the movement, she said, “You needn’t have a #MeToo moment to support the women journalists who have narrated their victimization. You needn’t even be a woman. You just need to have a sensibility of what is right and what is wrong.”
Hosabale clicked a screenshot of this post and tweeted it on his timeline with a comment, “I liked it. She has articulated what I was feeling.”
The view has come when there is no such official statement from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the #Metoo movement, neither has RSS’ women wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti given any statement on the women who showed courage to call out men for their misconduct and harassment.
Several women ministers of the Narendra Modi government have also remained silent on the accusations against Akbar, saying he would be the best person to answer the charges.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday
- Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With KaiOS Launched For Rs 5,999 And The Nostalgia Continues
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
- Hardik Pandya Celebrates 25th Birthday by Introducing New Family Member
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...