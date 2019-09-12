Take the pledge to vote

'RSS-like' Heads & Mega Gandhi Jayanti Event on Agenda, Sonia Gandhi to Chair Meeting of Congress Top Brass Today

The Congress will appoint 'Preraks' or 'motivators' at the district level across the country to boost its mass contact programme.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
'RSS-like' Heads & Mega Gandhi Jayanti Event on Agenda, Sonia Gandhi to Chair Meeting of Congress Top Brass Today
Sonia Gandhi addresses the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi (File photo)
New Delhi: With mega event for 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 'RSS-like Preraks' on agenda, Sonia Gandhi will on Thursday chair a meeting of senior party leaders here, which is stated to be the 'first big meeting' by the Congress interim president after taking charge.

According to sources, the meeting agenda will revolve around Gandhi Jayanti preparations, membership drive and party worker training. A source said that former PM Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other general secretaries and state Congress chiefs will be present at the crucial meet that will also discuss ongoing economic slowdown.

A report by news agency ANI stated that the party will appoint 'Preraks' or 'motivators' at the district level across the country to boost its mass contact programme.

Congress state units have been asked to identify leaders from the party who will be given training for several days. These Preraks will work on the party agenda and look after party work similarly like Pracharaks in the RSS, the report stated.

This is a first of its kind of appointment within the Congress cadre. The party now wants to emphasise on the training program of the party cadre to counter government agenda and also to take on the policy of the party to the grass-root level following a series of electoral setbacks.

