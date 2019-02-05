LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RSS Most Secular and Inclusive Organisation, Says Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao

The governor said the RSS remembers saints, social reformers and patriots from various parts of the country in its morning prayer, which underlines "inclusiveness" of Sangh.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RSS Most Secular and Inclusive Organisation, Says Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao
File photo of Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Nagpur: RSS is one of the most secular and inclusive organisations as it has always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith, Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the New Academic Complex and a gurukulam named after late RSS sarsanghchalak Golwalkar guruji at Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya (KKSV) at Ramtek near here, the governor said the journey of the Sangh has been spectacular as well as tough.

M S Golwalkar, popularly known as guruji, was the second Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

"The sapling planted by (RSS founder) Dr KB Hedgewar in the form of Sangh has grown into a large banyan tree having its branches all over the world," an official release quoted Rao as saying.

"This journey (of RSS) has been both spectacular and tough. The toughest challenge to the Sangh came soon after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, when it was banned by the government on February 4, 1948," he said.

Rao said Golwalkar played a crucial role and gave the call for a nationwide satyagraha from the prison. "'Guruji'" challenged the government to prove the charges against the RSS or lift the ban, which was finally lifted on July 12, 1949 thanks to persistent efforts of Golwalkar," he said.

Rao further said, "contrary to what the opponents of the Sangh say, the RSS is one of the most secular and inclusive organisations. RSS has always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith and religion".

The governor said the RSS remembers saints, social reformers and patriots from various parts of the country in its morning prayer, which underlines "inclusiveness" of Sangh.

"In order to reclaim our glory as a 'Vishwa Guru', we need an education system that will be Indian and that will encourage the spirit of enquiry, innovation and enterprise," he said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram