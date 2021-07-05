RSS Not Trustworthy, They Do Opposite of What They Say: Mayawati on Bhagwat's DNA Remark

Lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks calling lynching of cow as anti-Hindutva and all Indians having the same DNA, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said it’s difficult to believe the RSS as they do opposite of what they say.

In a statement issued on Monday, BSP Chief said, “The government at the Center, Uttar Pradesh and other states are running on the narrow mindset and principles of RSS instead of the Indian Constitution. Due to which there is uneasiness, violence and chaos in the society, including the financial areas. This is sad and not in the interest of the people. The statement regarding lynching against the Principles of Hindutva and all the people having same DNA is not trustworthy as the RSS and BJP are known for doing the opposite of what they say.”

Bhagwat is cursing the country’s politics by calling it divisive but that is not right, the former chief minister said. “It is inappropriate for the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to term politics as ‘divisive’, as it results from the blind support of RSS to BJP and its governments that casteism, political vendetta, communal violence, is affecting normal life. There is a huge difference in what RSS says and does, especially in the case of communalism and righteousness, they do exactly the opposite and it is not hidden from anyone. The BSP opposes their narrow mindset and policy,” she added.

RSS chief Bhagwat on Sunday had said, “Cow is a holy animal, but those involved in lynching are against Hindutava". He had asserted the DNA of all Indians are the same and urged Muslims not to get ‘trapped in the cycle of fear’ about Islam being in danger in India.

“If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying at an event ‘Hindustan First Hindustani Best’ organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Underlining that development is not possible without unity in the country, the RSS chief stressed that the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors. The only solution to Hindu-Muslim conflict is dialogue, not discord, he said.

Speaking on the issue of forced conversions, BSP Chief said, “It is inappropriate and illegal to pressurize or intimidate someone for religious conversion, but making this a Hindu-Muslim issue and targeting Muslims in the garb of this as per a well thought and pre-planned conspiracy is wrong too. Apart from this, as a part of political, casteist and religious vendetta, it is mostly the Muslims who have been at the receiving end. The Muslim community alleges this as it is making a section of the society insecure, which is not good. If there is any truth in this, then we condemn this in strongest words and also it raises questions on the working of the government.”

