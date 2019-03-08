RSS Praises Air Force, Modi Govt for Air Strike in Pakistan

The RSS on Friday lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for hitting terror launch pads in Pakistan and also praised the government for taking the decision.This was stated in the organisation's annual report presented on day one of the three-day meetings of the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha, RSS' highest policy-making body, here.The RSS lauds the IAF for the air strike and also praises the government for this decision, the report said."The government has taken the right decision to deal with the anti-national forces and Indians should also remain cautious of such elements," RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya RSS told reporters.Around 1,400 members of the Pratinidhi Sabha including RSS head, Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavaha Bhaiyaji Joshi are taking part in the meeting, which will also discuss the Sabarimala temple issue, he said.Vaidya said the Kerala government is working against the spirit of Supreme Court ruling on the shrine by playing with the faith of Hindus and forcing entry of women who are not Hindus in the temple.On the Ram temple issue, he said all those associated with the matter are putting their views in the Supreme Court."We have full faith in the judicial system and hope all obstacles will be cleared and the temple constructed," Vaidya said.He said no separate discussion will take place in the meeting on the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, adding the RSS believes that a maximum number of people should vote.Participants at the three-day meet will share their ideas and experience on issues like social harmony, environment conservation, saving water, reducing the use of plastic and tree plantation, Vaidya said.The number of RSS 'shakhas' (branches/units) increased this year, compared to last year, he said. In 2018, there were 58,967 shakhas and the number now is 59,266, he said.As part of the meeting, Sangh workers of 35 bodies associated with the RSS will place their views before Bhagwat, he said. The meeting will also decide next year's agenda for the organisation, he added.