'RSS Prime Minister Lies to Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PM
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and 'urban Naxals' of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging that "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata".
Taking to Twitter, he also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam.
RSS का प्रधानमंत्री भारत माता से झूठ बोलता हैं ।#JhootJhootJhoot pic.twitter.com/XLne46INzH— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2019
"RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).
